Sindh again writes to ECP to defer LG polls

KARACHI: The Sindh government has once again urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone local government elections scheduled for Karachi on Oct. 23 for a lack of security personnel.

The Sindh government, through a letter written to the ECP, has sought postponement of the Karachi local polls for at least 90 days.

The Sindh government has also highlighted that free and transparent elections would not be possible without proper security arrangements.

The letter says that Karachi has a larger population than Balochistan. For the conduct of the LG elections, the ECP intends to establish at least 5,000 polling stations. However, the Sindh government is responsible for making security arrangements for the polling stations, requiring at least 39,000 security personnel to maintain law and order.

The letter says that at present, the government has only 22,507 police personnel to be deployed at polling stations. In addition, there are 1,305 extremely sensitive and 3,688 sensitive polling stations in the city.

Currently, thousands of Karachi police personnel are providing assistance to flood victims, and they are out of the city performing duties in other districts of the province. Likewise, flood victims have moved to Karachi, and police personnel are required to provide them security too.

Therefore, the election commission should review its decision and postpone the elections for at least three months so that they can be conducted in a transparent manner without any law and order situation.