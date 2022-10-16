145th IPU Assembly: Senate to submit report on democratic indicators by mid-November

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) were informed on Saturday that the Senate Secretariat is on track to share the final report of assessment and testing of indicators with the IPU by mid-November.

The Senate Secretariat also offered technical support and guidance to all the Parliaments around the world regarding the testing and observance of the SDG targets 16.6 and 16.7. On the sidelines of the 145th Assembly of the IPU, a joint workshop was organised in Kigali, Rwanda, in which the officials of the Senate Secretariat apprised regarding the progress made by the Senate of Pakistan on the indicators for democratic parliaments, based on the SDG targets 16.6 and 16.7 set by the IPU.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the Parliament of Pakistan was invited to assess the parliament with respect to the observance of targets under SDG 16 in August 2022. The Parliament is undertaking to test the SDG targets 16.6 and 16.7 set by the IPU for the Parliaments all over the world.