When Imran hires anti-Pak nukes firm, Biden’s statement shouldn’t surprise anyone: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik Saturday said US President Joe Biden’s statement against Pak nuclear assets should not come as a surprise keeping in view the fact that former premier Imran Khan had hired a lobbyist firm for his party in the US whose head had long been campaigning for denuclearisation

of Pakistan.

In his reaction to the US president’s statement, Musadik said the PTI hired a lobbyist firm, headed by David Fenton, who had long been campaigning for the denuclearisation of Pakistan and had also written several books on it.

“It is no wonder Joe Biden gave a statement against Pakistan’s nuclear programme,” he added.