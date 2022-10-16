Over 30,000 matches made on Dil Ka Rishta app in first 14 days

KARACHI: Newly launched Pakistan’s first matrimonial app — Dil Ka Rishta — has registered over 100,000 new users within two weeks of its launch.

These users generated close to five million profile views and 30,000 matches. Out of these matched users, 26,000 connected with each other over WhatsApp and phone calls.

The inability of unmarried people to find suitable life partners is a problem faced by almost every household in Pakistan. The soaring number of registrations and matches made on Dil Ka Rishta app only within the first two weeks of its launch is an indication of the need for such a service.

Dil Ka Rishta app’s field team only allows the registration of those serious about getting married and ensures that every user’s profile is physically verified. Utmost importance is placed on the privacy of users and their personal information. Users can view the profile of their potential match only after getting permission from the other end. Considering the security policies and need to keep the users’ personal information confidential and safe, screenshots are automatically blocked by the app. Dil Ka Rishta is expected to cross 1 million verified users in the next few weeks.