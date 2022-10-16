Power tariff not increased, says govt

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday said it had not increased the power tariff but allowed only quarterly adjustments of Rs3.644/unit for the quarter (April to June) of 2021-22. However, this adjustment will not increase consumers’ bills as the government’s notified Schedule of Tariff (SoT) will be maintained during the 1st quarter of 2022-23.

However, the regulator has allowed the state-run power distribution companies to charge an extra Rs0.1918/unit on account of fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for the month of August in their power billing for October. It is to be noted that the adjustment is only for one month.

Also, the power tariff has been reduced by Rs4.15 per unit under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October, as compared to September.

It may be noted it was reported in the press the other day that the government had increased the power tariff, which was untrue, the ministry said. However, quarterly adjustment and the FCA were notified.

The Power Division secretary said on Saturday that keeping in view increasing electricity prices in the country, the government had decided not to increase the power tariff and continue with the quarterly adjustment, already included in the electricity bills for September.

In a statement, he said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had announced its decision on 4th quarterly adjustment for the year 2021-22 on October 14. The amount would be recovered from the power consumers within the next four months starting from October 2022 till January 2023.

The Ministry of Energy has requested NEPRA “to apply the quarterly adjustments for Quarter 4 of FY 2022 in four months period from October to January 2023, by maintaining the existing GoP notified Schedule of Tariff (SoT) for Q-4 FY20, Q-1,2 & 3 FY21 and Q-2 FY22 expiring in September 2022.”