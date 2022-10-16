Imran all about lies, conspiracies: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —PID

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday alleged that former premier Imran Khan was all about lies and conspiracies, and he had never come across a bigger liar than him [Imran] in his life.



Addressing the Mufti Mehmood conference here, Shehbaz said: “I have not seen a liar like Khan in my whole life. He tells lies day and night, and conspires against the nation and country’s institutions.”

The premier said: “Earlier, Khan claimed that he had complete support of the army chief but now, he says he was not [allowed] to take decisions.” If his (Imran’s] government was so powerless, what were they doing during their tenure, that was a quarter short of four years, Shehbaz asked, claiming “Khan is praying for the country to go bankrupt.”

The PM regretted that the Pakistani society had been poisoned over the last few years and a group was being created and taught to start talking using abusive language and to insult decent persons, not only in Pakistan but also in Saudi Arabia, the USA, the UK, or other parts of the world.

The PM said the coalition government would end the politics of hate and anarchy, adding the economy was back on track due to prayers of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said he was confident that the educated cadres of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam would help check the trend of abuse in politics.

Shehbaz Sharif held the previous PTI government responsible for economic difficulties of the common man, and expressed determination to steer the country out of financial hardships. He said the previous government violated the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), creating a difficult economic situation for his incoming government.

The PM said the government, with the support of coalition partners, would consider further reduction in petrol prices. He said Pakistan did not become independent to remain a poor country but to become prosperous.

The PM paid tribute to Mufti Mehmood, saying he was an eminent religious scholar, researcher, and political leader, adding he had great admiration for religious scholars.