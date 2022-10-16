Will Imran be able to win seven NA seats?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for holding by-election in 11 constituencies on Sunday (today). It is to be seen if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be able to defend his eight National Assembly seats or not.

By-polls will also be held in three Punjab Assembly constituencies.

The stage is set for 2.46 million male and 2.028 million female registered voters to elect eight National Assembly and three provincial assembly lawmakers of their choice.

For the first time in the country’s electoral history, one candidate i.e. PTI Chairman Imran Khan is running from seven out of eight NA constituencies, while the other PTI candidate is the daughter of party vice-chairman, Meharbano Qureshi, fielded from Multan, NA-157. There are a total of 100 candidates in the electoral arena of these constituencies.

Other constituencies where polling will be held are: NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-237 Malir II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi I, PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V, PP-209 Khanewal-VII, and PP-139 Sheikhupura-V.

It is quite clear even if Imran wins from all the seven constituencies, he has no intention of returning to the National Assembly, as his consistent demand has been to hold general election as early as possible. Therefore, it is to be seen how many voters will come out to be part of the poll process.

However, despite his clear intentions, the PTI chairman has been regularly holding public meetings in the run-up to the by-poll during the last several weeks.

In a related development, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has written letters to the provinces for security of the by-election in three constituencies of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and eight constituencies of the National Assembly.

Letters have been written to chief secretaries and the IGP of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh for providing a peaceful environment to voters, polling staff, candidates and political parties and to provide foolproof security to the provincial administration.

In view of the ongoing political polarisation and flood disasters in the country, the administration and security agencies need to be more vigilant and alert to ensure transparent and impartial conduct of elections, he added.

Letters have been written to Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar, Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajpoot, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Chief Secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash and IGP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah.

According to the ECP, the chief election commissioner is supervising the distribution of polling material and other arrangements. Services of the police, Rangers and the army will be available for security.

The votes of pregnant women, transgenders, disabled people and elderly voters would be cast on priority basis. In all, there are 2,937 polling stations in the 11 constituencies, of which 806 are for males, 713 for females and 1,416 joint polling stations. The total number of polling booths in the polling stations is 9,869, out of which 5,294 are for males and 4,575 for females.

Of these, 747 have been declared as highly sensitive and 694 sensitive polling stations. For the convenience of public, 8300 message service details of votes and polling stations have been updated. The general public, political parties and other stakeholders can contact the control rooms of the Election Commission, offices of provincial election commissioners and returning officers in case of complaints. “No one will be allowed to violate the law. Immediate action will be taken against those who create ruckus and interfere in the polling,” the CEC said in a statement issued here. Any complaints could be registered in central control room, Islamabad, at 051-9210837 and 051-9204402; 051-9210838. Complaints can also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email: ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com

Provincial control room, Lahore can be contacted at landline telephone 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and email pecpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com The Sindh control room can be contacted at 021-99205338; Mobile no 0334-3895812; 0331-3584450 and 0300-9374192; email pecelection123@gmail.com Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa control room, Peshawar contact no is 091-9222475; 091-9211034; email: electionbranchkpk@gmail.com