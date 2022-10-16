Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution

LORIENT, France: After a near two-year “Microbiome” mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution.
The survey was carried out from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of Lorient on France´s western coast at the weekend. From Chile to Africa, via the Amazon and the Antarctic, nearly 25,000 samples were collected over the 70,000-kilometre (43,000-mile) route.
“All this data will be analysed,” Tara Ocean Foundation director Romain Trouble told a press conference.
“Within 18 months to two years we will start to have the first discoveries from the mission,” he said.
At the base of the food chain, micro-organisms were the “invisible people of the sea”, accounting for two-thirds of marine biomass, said Trouble.
