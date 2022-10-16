Fire reported at Iran’s Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests

PARIS: Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran´s notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death in custody entered a fifth week.

Flames and a plume of smoke could be seen billowing into the night sky and pops of what appeared to be gunfire could be heard in video footage shared by Iran Human Rights on Twitter.

“A fire is spreading in Evin prison” and an “explosion was heard” from the facility, the 1500tasvir social media channel that monitors protests and police violations said on Twitter.

Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again on Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini´s death in custody entered a fifth week.

The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest by Iran´s notorious morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women.

Young women have been at the forefront of the biggest wave of street protests seen in the country for years.

“Guns, tanks, fireworks; the mullahs must get lost,” women without hijabs chanted at a gathering at Tehran´s Shariati Technical and Vocational College, in a video widely shared online.

Scores of jeering and whistling protesters hurled projectiles at security forces near a landmark roundabout in Hamedan city, west of Tehran, in footage verified by AFP.

Despite what online monitor NetBlocks called a “major disruption to internet traffic”, protesters were also seen pouring onto the streets of the northwestern city of Ardabil, in videos shared on Twitter.

Shopkeepers went on strike in Amini´s hometown Saqez, in Kurdistan province, and Mahabad in West Azerbaijan, said 1500tasvir.