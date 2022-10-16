59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines

MANILA: At least 133 lawyers have been killed in the Philippines since the 1980s in work-related attacks, nearly half of them in the last six years during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s turbulent term, a prominent group of lawyers said on Saturday.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers also said that harassment of lawyers and judges in the Philippines has continued under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June, despite alarms raised by the country’s Supreme Court and international watchdogs.

Last year, the Supreme Court condemned in a rare public expression the rising number of killings and threats against lawyers and judges and asked lower courts, law enforcers and lawyers’ groups to provide information about such assaults in the last 10 years so it can take preemptive steps. The attacks “cannot be allowed in a civilized society like ours,” the high court said.