Obama to stump for Democrats in three states ahead of Nov 8 election

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic Party candidates in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin later this month ahead of the Nov 8 midterm elections that will determine control of the US Congress. Obama will stump for candidates for federal and state offices, appearing in Atlanta on Oct 28 before traveling to Detroit and Milwaukee on Oct 29, his office said on Saturday.

Republicans are seen winning control of the US House of Representatives and possibly the US Senate as well. Several Republicans who want to upend the way votes are cast and counted are also running for top election administrator offices in their states. Obama will tell voters that Democrats are the party for protecting abortion rights but a main theme in his appearances will also be that Democrats can be better trusted to keep elections fair, with the next presidential contest slated for 2024.