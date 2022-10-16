One dead, two missing as Crete hit by floods

ATHENS: A man was found dead and two people were missing on Saturday after torrential rain brought major flooding to the Greek island of Crete, emergency workers said.
The victim, a man in his fifties, was trapped in his car as the rains began to fall in the southern Greek island, a popular holiday destination. Local media reported extensive damage in seaside villages, where streets have become rivers carrying away everything in their path.
According to emergency services, a woman was slightly injured when she too became trapped in a car.
