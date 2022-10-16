Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Two Palestinians were critically wounded on Saturday by Israeli military fire in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, amid heightened tensions in the occupied territory.

One Palestinian was hit by “live bullets to the chest” during clashes with Israeli troops in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, southwest of Nablus, the ministry said, adding that another was also critically wounded.

Both were taken to hospital in the nearby town of Salfit.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “suspects hurled rocks” at soldiers who responded to “a violent riot” near Qarawat Bani Hassan.

The troops used live fire “to stop the suspects”, the army said, adding that “hits were identified.”

The latest violence follows an Israeli raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin on Friday that left two Palestinian dead.

Hours later Israeli troops killed a Palestinian accused of firing shots at the Beit El settlement in the occupied West Bank, wounding a resident.