Khattak says ‘imported’ govt installed under conspiracy

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the “imported” government was installed under a foreign conspiracy.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the “imported” government had caused immense damage to the country’s economy.

Pervez Khattak added the country needed a leader like former prime minister Imran Khan. He said a large number of youth were following the vision of Imran Khan, who had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

The former defence minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, who had created a hue and cry over inflation, had adopted a meaningful silence after coming to power.

The PDM leaders had got their corruption cases abolished after reaching the corridors of power, he added.