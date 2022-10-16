Another youth dies of dengue in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Another youth died of dengue virus in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Saturday.

Dengue virus has wreaked havoc in Jamrud while the government has failed to take measures to contain the disease.

Ikramullah died of the disease in Shahkas area on Saturday.

The bereaved family said that a few days ago, Ikramullah suffered from dengue, which also affected his kidneys. So far, 11 people, mostly young, have died of the disease in the area.