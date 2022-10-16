Level-playing field for working women demanded

MANSEHRA: The participants of a dialogue on Saturday demanded a secure working environment for women.

“The women are not being given the level-playing field in every sphere, and wilfully kept behind their male competitors. And the number of female councillors in the local governments’ should also be increased,” Bibi Anila, the tehsil councillor, told the dialogue held at the District Social Welfare Complex here. The representatives of the local governments, public sector departments and nongovernmental organisations attended the gathering.

The dialogue was jointly organised by the Social Welfare Department, Saibaan Development Organisation and Aawaz 11 to discuss issues being confronted by the women across the district.

Another tehsil councillor, Nasira Bibi, stressed the need for the establishment of counters in the deputy commissioner and district police officers’ offices where female staffers could deal with women coming for complaints.

Assistant Commissioner Baffa-Pakhal, Novaria Farooq, told the dialogue that she would take up the issue of female-only counters at DC and DPO offices.

The Saibaan’s chief executive officer, Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, demanded the establishment of committees at the public and private sector offices under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act 2011 to provide them with a secure working environment.

District Social Welfare Officer Sabir Shah said that development funds should also be earmarked for female councillors so that they could also launch pro-women schemes.

The district officer, labour department, Shah Hussain, deputy prosecutor Imtiaz Khan and former MPA Sajida Tabassum also spoke on the occasion.