Russian-made weapons seized in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The Customs officials recovered a huge cache of Russian-made weapons from a truck on Ghulam Khan border-crossing on Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the Customs officials, including Assistant Collector Hammad Ahmad and his team, recovered a huge quantity of Russian-made arms concealed in fruit crates in a truck. The officials said that the weapons were being smuggled to Pakistan from neighbouring Afghanistan. The truck was impounded and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of law.