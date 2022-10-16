Russian-made weapons seized in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The Customs officials recovered a huge cache of Russian-made weapons from a truck on Ghulam Khan border-crossing on Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.
Taking action on a tip-off, the Customs officials, including Assistant Collector Hammad Ahmad and his team, recovered a huge quantity of Russian-made arms concealed in fruit crates in a truck. The officials said that the weapons were being smuggled to Pakistan from neighbouring Afghanistan. The truck was impounded and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of law.
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed concern over the worsening law...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the “imported” government...
MARDAN/TAKHTBHAI: A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan...
MARDAN: To ensure peaceful environment during by-elections in Mardan and Charsadda district, Regional Police Officer...
Comments