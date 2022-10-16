People are talking about

-- the approval in the NA of a resolution calling for a change of the highly suitable name of the Islamabad International Airport, an unnecessary step which will cause confusion. People say public places should not be named after political leaders because when the power structure changes, then the new lot wants to change the names to ‘honour’ its own leaders but generally speaking, the old ones are still used by the locals who are averse to the change after many years of using the original.

-- the fact that schools have been used to house flood affected families and how the government has failed to manage the calamity, as evacuation of students from schools created a problem by disturbing their education. People say obviously desks and chairs will be broken and will need to be replaced to make proper seating facilities for the students, so the education department has given the officials a chance to play with the taxpayers’ money just like we witnessed after the previous floods.

-- the good news that FIFA has lifted its ban on the Pakistan Football Federation, so now it must arrange tournaments in all provinces and look for talent all over the country, recruiting players, especially those from less represented areas and provide them proper coaching facilities to prepare them for tournaments. People say unfortunately, smaller towns and less populated places have been totally ignored in this process which is very disheartening for hundreds of young and eager talented players.

-- the manner in which social media highlighted and commented on the abandoned bodies of deceased men and women on the roof of a hospital, an incident which horrified all those who read about it. People say while it is highly condemnable that the bodies were put on the roof of the building instead of being stored properly, it is also a fact as doctors at the hospital explained, that unclaimed bodies are used for medical research and education of doctors.

-- the innovative way of extorting money being practiced nowadays. Someone calls and tells the victim that a relative has been kidnapped but the kidnapper had been caught and both were in the police station, then ask if he would like to settle the matter in ‘another manner’ and after negotiations, different mobile phone numbers are given to transfer money. People wonder how these fraudsters manage to get so many SIM cards, so the law-enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities should investigate.

-- how social media users are divided into two groups, highlighting the prevailing political polarization in our society because supporters believe everything their leaders say, disregarding the views of those from the opposing party. People say this is a dangerous trend as it means that truth and facts are no longer a priority, so before jumping to any conclusions, we should verify sources and critically analyse all the information and, lastly, we should be tolerant of each other’s opinions and preferences. — I.H.