Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs109,000 stake money, nine mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Gujar Khan Police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers . A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process. Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that gambling is the root cause of other evils.