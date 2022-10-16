1st national naat contest concludes on high note

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts has organized its 1st National Naat Competition at PNCA’s Auditorium.

In the series of its plans, PNCA organised the National Naat Competition in three categories of girls and boys (age 12-17 years) in Category 1, Boys from age 18-25 years in Category II, and Girls from age 18-25 years in Category III.

Irsaa Masood, Mohammad Aftab, and Sabeeha Anwar got the first positions in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Categories. 2nd position in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd categories was bagged by Faseeh-ul- Hassan, Danish Fareed, and Syed Urooj Kazmi. Tatheer Hussain, Hafiz Usama ul Hassan, and Beenish Mujtaba succeeded in achieving 3rd position in 1st, 2nd & 3rd categories. Cash prizes were given to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd winners of each category by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Madni Hussaini Naat Council, and Academy.