15 to 20pc school students in every class are dyslexic

Rawalpindi : According to international statistics, 15 to 20 per cent of children in every class studying in educational institutions of Pakistan lack the timely ability to learn and understand due to Dyslexia.

Five years ago, the number of dyslexic children in Pakistan was 12 million, which gradually increased over time and one of the main reasons for this is the lack of timely identification and therapy of dyslexic children. There is an urgent need to take timely measures to inform parents, teachers, institutions, and especially the government authorities about dyslexia so that dyslexic children can be made active citizens of the country like other children.

Iram Mumtaz, Chairperson of the Institute of Dyslexia Education & Attitudinal Studies (IDEAS) and Department of Social Welfare Punjab expressed this in a workshop held at Women Development and Welfare Centre, Sewing Centre, Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Rawalpindi in connection with the Dyslexia Children Awareness Campaign organised by IDEAS every year in Pakistan. More than 50 female teachers and staff members participated in the workshop.

Specialist therapists Gulnaz Shah, Maleeha Arif, Dr. Shaista Kamran, Dr. Sadia, Lamiya Munaaf, Sumbal, Zeeshan Masood, and others who worked on Dyslexia children in IDEAS were also present in the workshop. Women teachers emphasized the importance of paying special attention to children who are facing difficulty in writing, reading, learning, and understanding while teaching.

On the occasion, Chairperson Iram Mumtaz along with his fellow members informed the female teachers and staff about the various methods of learning and teaching dyslexic children through practical activities.

The women teachers, speaking on the occasion thanked Iram Mumtaz saying the workshop is very important for teachers. Many children around us are suffering from dyslexia, but due to a lack of awareness and attention, these children are suffering from depression and negative attitudes instead of learning and understanding, which is affecting their self-esteem badly.

Iram Mumtaz said that as a teacher, she had been carrying out the duty of awareness about dyslexia and children for more than 18 years. Nine years ago, IDEAS was officially founded with the main purpose of spreading awareness about dyslexia and providing facilities for dyslexic children in the educational system and curriculum. Dyslexia Bill 2022 has been passed by both Houses, and will soon become law, she said.