AIOU rises in academic development, student facilitation

Islamabad Allama Iqbal Open University has expanded its access to the whole world as a result of the recent digitalisation of its system.

In the last semester a good number of students from America, Africa, Germany, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates enrolled themselves in different programs of AIOU, and resultantly the university received a significant amount from these admissions of international students.

This is viewed as a good step towards self-sustainability. Moreover in the last few years the university has laid special focus on signing MoUs regarding faculty and students exchange programmes, and joint degree initiatives with national and international institutions including universities and research organisations from the UK, Turkey, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and others in the last four years.

Another important initiative taken by AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum was the agreement with Turkey and United Kingdom regarding the professional development of AIOU’s faculty and staff and now university is sending small cohorts of faculty and staff for training.

VC Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has introduced the university to the international level through these major initiatives. International students studying at this national university is not only a source of pride for the university but also for the country.

Among the 16 other major initiatives of the VC are the e-registration of tutors, provision of information to students under one roof and establishment of a facilitation centre to solve their problems, expansion of university infrastructure, providing internet packages to students at discounted rates for AIOU students, the launch of email and SMS service for immediate notifications for students, call centres for students' problems and provide prompt response and establishment of "Online Complaint Management Centre", tracking system for information of books and verification of exams, and degrees.

AIOU has also established a Centre of Excellence.