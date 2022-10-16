33 arrested during search operations

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station and arrested 33 persons, the police spokesperson said.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Shahzad Town areas by local police, CTD, and Quick reaction teams under the supervision of DSP CTD.

During the search operation, one suspect was shifted to the police station for verification, While 22 houses and 22 suspects were checked. Moreover, one illegal motorcycle was also recovered.

IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All divisional police officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have arrested 11 anti-social elements and recovered drugs, liquor, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, police said.

The Aabpara police team arrested a suspect identified as Khurram Shahzad and recovered 1140 grams of heroin from her possession. Likewise, Khanna police arrested an accused namely Asif Pervez, and recovered 60 wine bottles from him.

Similarly, the Kirpa police team arrested three accused Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Akbar, and Adnan, and recovered 2290 gram of heroin and one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Industrial Area police arrested an accused Tahir Mehmood and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Furthermore, the Shalimar police team raided two illegal Sheesha centres and arrested five accused Moeen Haider, Faiz Maqsood, Irfan Ullah, Nazkat, and Muhammad Awais, and recovered hukkah and flavours from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.