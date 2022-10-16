‘Precision agriculture key to sustainability and food security’

Islamabad : Experts at a seminar have stressed the need for adopting precision agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies which promise wider prospects for higher yields as well as ensure sustainability and food security.

The special seminar on ‘Precision Agriculture and AI technologies in Pakistan: Prospects and opportunities’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Suleri said that it is time to embark upon the fourth agriculture revolution based on the use of big data, smart machines enabled by the internet, and various software and applications. He further said that the data generated through AI can help farmers make well-informed decisions. He said precision agriculture has its own pros and cons, but the benefits of the green revolution are now saturated and it is time to embark upon a fourth industrial revolution in terms of exit for agriculture which is called precision agriculture.

The world is now heading towards the use of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, the use of big data, and smart machines for agriculture, and this is called precision agriculture. There's a lot of potential for precision agriculture in Pakistan in normal circumstances and even more during disasters.

Dr Aitazaz Farooque, Associate Dean, School of Climate Change and Adaptation, University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, stressed the need for technology-based smart agriculture to enhance productivity in the backdrop of climate change, food security, other variabilities, and external influences. The use of AI like soil and water assessment tools (SWAT) and drone imagery enables resource consumption in a smart and sustainable manner. Highlighting various farming methods irrigation models and smart use of fertilisers, he said all these should be estimated through AI which ensures higher productivity despite changes in weather patterns, especially in the context of climate change.

He called for providing modern technology to small farmers through certified vendors and service providers at the tehsil and union council levels besides imparting training to students to assist small farmers in the uptake of these technologies. He urged the government to implement crop rotation regulations so as to ensure that Pakistan’s agricultural lands are not exhausted. He further said the future is of bio-circular agriculture and economy through utilising bio- and food-wastes to enrich the soil.

Dr Gurjit Randhawa, from the same university, said that automation of mechanical operations in agriculture reduces tedious labour and cuts labour costs. Similarly, one-time expense increases profitability in the long run. He further said that AI can help achieve global net zero commitments, a transition towards chemical-free farming and ensure higher nutritional value of produce. He urged the government to design interventions to increase the inclusivity and accessibility of these technologies to small farmers through imports and indigenous manufacturing and create self-sustainable profitable market models to ensure this transition.

Tarandeep Randhawa, software developer, at IBM, Canada, said that AI can enable direct access to necessary weather information to farmers enabling timely data-driven insights can lead to better yields. It can also enable real time monitoring of crop and progress towards crop yield. She elaborated that the models based on machine learning and satellite data design can assist farmers in accessing pertinent information through mobile and computer applications.

Prof Babar Shahbaz from the Institute of Agricultural Extension Education and Rural Development, Faisalabad, said that precision agriculture technologies can lead to a third agricultural revolution with promising solutions to address farm and food security challenges. He said that precision agriculture can aid in disaster management, as early warning and monitoring system is based on AI technologies.

Dr Stephen Langrell also spoke on the occasion.