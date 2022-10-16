Awards distribution

Rawalpindi : In recognition of performance in the field of education of teachers of different institutions at national level, a gold medal and shields have been awarded to Associate professor Dr. Manzoor Khan Afridi of Islamic International University, Dr. Syed Qandil Abbas of Quaid-i-Azam University, Dr. Aqeela Asif of Comsats University, and Reumah Sohail, PhD scholar, Preston University, by the Education Department of Punjab and Press Club Sheikhupura in a graceful ceremony held, says a press release.

All awardees were well known educationists in their respective fields and have received several awards, shields and gold medals on their credit.

Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion. She addressed the gathering and stressed upon the quality education and personality development for the cultured and peaceful societal setup.

The ceremony was organised by Muhammad Imran Ameen and his team. The event was highly appreciated by the public at all levels due to encouragement and recognition of the dedicated faculty members of different cities of Pakistan.