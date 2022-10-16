NUML holds Seerah conference

Islamabad : National ‘Seerah’ Conference held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here, says a press release.

Departments of Islamic Thoughts & Culture organised the ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ (Peace Be Upon Him) conference.

NUML Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali was the chief guest of the ceremony while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail Hashmi and Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman were the guest speakers of the conference. Deans, Directors, HoDs, faculty members and large number of students also attended the conference.

Guest speakers highlighted the various aspects of the ‘Seerah’ of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and stressed that act upon the ‘Seerah’ is the key to success for the ‘Umma’. They are of the view that mere describing the ‘Seerah’ with tongue is not enough we must act on it and tells the world through our actions that we are the followers of Holy Prophet SAWW. The Socio-Economic reforms and aspects of the ‘Seerah’ were discussed in detail.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mustafeez Alvi, head of department briefed the audience about the conference and hoped that during the session audience will learn some new aspects of ‘Seerah’. He said that it is need of the hour to highlight the socio-economic aspects of the ‘Seerah’ to make our youth understand the true teachings of Holy Prophet SAWW and this topic will remain dominate in the conference.

At the end Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali thanked all the guests and expressed his views to adopt some aspects of Seerat in our lives. DG stressed the need to think about the blessings of Almighty that He created us among the Umatis of His beloved Prophet Muhammad SAWW and termed it as the biggest blessing of Allah. At the end Brig Nadir Ali presented shields to the worthy guests.