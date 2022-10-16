Security needs powers to protect national park

Islamabad : The Park Rangers deployed in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) still lack the power to fine or arrest those people who violate the laws introduced to maintain the natural character of this legally protected area.

According to the details, two persons riding a jeep (IDL-66) entered Trail IV despite the fact that bicycles, bike, or any kind of vehicle were not allowed on the hiking trails.

The Park Rangers immediately responded and intercepted them on the trail. But they have no legal powers to impose any fine or arrest them due to which both persons were warned and allowed to go back.

The wildlife animals including common leopards have started returning back to the national park after so many years and any kind of human intervention may again force them to leave this area for some other destination.

The government has established a Leopard Preservation Zone to provide a natural habitat for leopards whose population is increasing gradually in the national park.

Though the Park Rangers have a prime responsibility to implement laws for the protection of wildlife animals, birds and forest area, they have no authority to take any action against the violators.

The violation of wildlife laws is a common practice thus increasing wildlife vulnerability, pollution, and deforestation. The park is now threatened due to the excessive violation of environmental legislation and encroachment, primarily for tourism and local recreation. Commercial activities such as restaurants have been built in and around the park thus inviting more cars that divide the jungle into two parts.

An official of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has said “Our Wildlife Act has to be passed by the Parliament that can empower us to arrest people or even fine them on violation of wildlife laws.”