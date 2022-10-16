ICT police restructured on new lines

Islamabad : On the instructions of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has restructured the Islamabad Capital Police on new lines to make the Operations Division more efficient in view of the law and order situation, a police public relations officer said.

He said that IGP Islamabad has developed the Islamabad Capital Police on new lines in view of the crime prevention and law and order situation in the federal capital.

In view of the facilities to the citizens at the police station level, two officers will be deployed along with the SHOs, and 50 more motorcycles and 150 officers will be assigned to the patrolling staff for more effective patrolling and better response.

The IGP said Patrolling duties will be monitored by an officer of SP rank, safe city cameras will be used for traffic management, which will work under the supervision of the Chief Traffic Officer.