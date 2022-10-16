Wasa to accelerate operation against defaulters

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has decided to accelerate its ongoing operation against defaulters.

The decision was taken in the weekly progress review meeting held at Wasa head office here Saturday. Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed chaired the meeting while those attended included DMD Abdul Latif, Director Finance Athar, Director Revenue Mian Munir, Director Operations Muhammad Danish, Hamid Lal, Raheel Ashraf, Usman Babar, Sohail Qadir Cheema, Faisal Khurram, Abid Raza Syed and all Deputy Directors Revenue.

Agency's MD gave a clear ultimatum to the officers for 100 percent recovery from defaulters. He said after completion of the ongoing survey, the connections of the defaulters should be disconnected immediately. “Full disciplinary action will be taken against those who restore connection by themselves,” he added.

He sought a detailed report of revenue collection from the town directors while they were also asked to submit a detailed report after checking all the service stations regarding recycling plants. The meeting also reviewed the weekly performance of Wasa development projects and revenue collection. The MD said that unnecessary delay in approved sewage and water development schemes was not acceptable.