Man set on fire over minor issue

LAHORE :P A man received burns after his cousin set him on fire over a minor dispute in Nawab Town here on Saturday.

Victim Nauman was annoyed with his cousin Pervaiz over a dispute. On the day of the incident, he exchanged a few harsh words with him. Later, accused sprinkled petrol on the victim and set him ablaze. The victim was admitted to hospital.

SIX INJURED: Around six people were injured in a collision between two bikes on Ring Road. The victims were riding bikes when their bikes collided near Haloki Ring Road Interchange. They injured identified as Wazeer Bashir, Rukhsan Wazeer, Ali Wazeer, Fiza Wazeer, Nawaz and Arooj Fatima were shifted to hospital.