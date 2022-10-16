Yasmin orders probe into Mayo Hospital incident

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has taken notice of the alleged incident of crawling of ants on the face of a newborn in the Mayo Hospital’s ICU.

Geo News on Saturday reported that the infant passed away recently after 15 days of treatment. It was reported that a video of the alleged incident had surfaced in which ants could be seen on the face of the seven-day infant while staff in the ICU was also absent from the ICU. King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof Mahmood Ayaz told the channel that absence of staff from the ICU was their negligence. He said the infant was shifted from a private hospital to Mayo Hospital. He said the alleged incident of insects crawling on the face of the infant took place on Oct 4 and an inquiry had already been initiated and action would be taken against all those responsible.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also contacted KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayaz and MS Dr Munir Ahmed. On the orders of Dr Yasmin Rashid, an investigation committee was formed to investigate the incident. The inquiry committee has been directed to submit a report after investigating the incident.