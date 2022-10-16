Lodhi selected ISSF council member

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Javaid S Lodhi has been elected as a council member of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

He was nominated by National Rifle Association of Pakistan for the position on the request of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

ASC through its Circular No. 368 requested all member federations to nominate candidates for ISSF Executive Committee and Council.

According to article 21.7 of ISSF, the ASC can elect one executive member and four council members as continent representatives in ISSF.

Numerous member federations sent candidate names. Following the nominations, the ASC Executive Committee members voted for the nominated candidates.

As a result, the ASC ExCo has elected four ASC representatives at ISSF Council: Javaid S. Lodhi from Pakistan, Kiichiro Matsumaru from Japan, Meshaal Ebrahim AlNasr from Qatar, and Aishath Hanan from Maldives.