Jansher Khan Open in Canberra from Tuesday

KARACHI: Pakistan High Commission in Australia is organising a $20,000 international squash event from Tuesday in the honour of legendary player Jansher Khan.

The Jansher Khan Canberra Open is to be held in Canberra from October 18-22 in which a player from Pakistan has got a wildcard.

According to details, Adrian Waller, ranked 24, is the top seed in this event while Pakistan’s Ammad Fareed is in the main draw and Uzair Shaukat has got a wildcard.

In the first round, Amaad is to face Sandeep Ramachandran from India and Uzair will be up against Simon Herbert from England.

The high commission will also host a dinner at its premises on Monday (tomorrow) for all the players.

However, Jansher will not be able to attend the event due to his health condition. “He will not be able to travel to such a far destination due to his poor health,” said Ayaz Jansher, his son, while talking to ‘The News’.

Meanwhile, the organisers have issued technical details of the event according to which the tournament will take place on 19 inch tins.

The venue is Woden Squash Centre at Launceston Street. It has hard-back courts with a gallery having space for 50 spectators.