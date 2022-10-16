Centre for athletes rehabilitation at NED University soon

KARACHI: A state-of-the-art Centre of Biomechanics, Sports and Rehabilitation (CBSR) at NED university is going to be inaugurated here in March or April next year.

The centre will help improve the overall performance of players of various sports and prevent injuries and speed up the recovery process, 'The News' has learnt.

The players of cricket, athletics, hockey, football, squash, tennis, boxing, weightlifting, bodybuilding and other sports will benefit from this centre, sources involved in the project told this scribe. Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched this project.

Sources said that Pakistani sports have been suffering because star performers in various disciplines face injuries and their careers are affected by the absence of advanced treatment procedures in the country.

The CBSR will address all these problems of sports fraternity as well as other citizens.

Currently in Pakistan, only one internationally accredited (by ICC) biomechanical lab is functioning at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). This lab focuses on bowling actions related to the game of cricket.

Machines and sophisticated equipments would be imported from USA, European countries and Australia to treat the injuries of the players and other common citizens.

Sources said that there would be no requirement of officials or experts to run these sophisticated technologies as 11 or 12 professors in NED already have experience of these technologies and machines during their PHD, and professional careers in abroad.

With the emergence of state-of-the-art technologies such as electro goniometers, electromagnetic tracking systems, optical camera and marker-based systems it is now possible to readily analyse complex three-dimensional movements for kinematic and kinetics evaluation.

It has the potential to revolutionise the lives of individuals by assisting the design process of equipment used in sports and exercise.

“Moreover, it will enable us to study the cause, treatment and prevention of musculoskeletal injuries in a better way,” said an official at NED University. There is a lack of knowledge, resources and trained professionals who can address the needs and challenges of patients requiring assistance in physical rehabilitation, said the official.

The main objective of the centre is to help create synergy between a variety of stakeholder groups including technology, sports and health professionals, around a digital hub located at an easily accessible location.

The impact of the synergy is envisaged to be in research, development, training, diagnostics and rehabilitation. One of the features is dissemination of the accrued outcome and focus on the benefits to the common people. CBSR envisages to essentially cover multifaceted aspects related to biomechanics.