Wrestling camp begins from tomorrow

KARACHI: The country's leading wrestlers will assemble at Lahore on Monday (tomorrow) to kick-start their preparation for a number of international events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying rounds.

According to a senior official of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), the government has approved the wrestling camp which will carry 15 wrestlers and two coaches.

The camp will be held at the PSB Coaching Centre, Lahore. "Yes, we have been given the camp from Monday. The camp will be attended by top 15 wrestlers. Coaches Ghulam Farid and Mohammad Sajjad will supervise the camp," the PWF vice-president Arshad Sattar told 'The News'.

"We had written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a camp of 30 wrestlers in ten weight categories but we have been told to keep only 15 wrestlers which will be a great issue. We don't know how we will manage training in the absence of ample training partners in different weight categories," Arshad said.

"We have been told by the PSB that we should go for holding the camp with that strength and that it will add to the tally. I think if we are not given the required additional wrestlers within the next two weeks then we will stop this camp because it will be of no use," the official said.

"We have a bunch of very good young wrestlers and this is the right time for the state to support us. You know we will have to feature in the South Asian Games and it will not be useful if we are unable to groom our young blood by keeping them in the camp with the seniors. In Pakistan mud wrestling is played normally and for mat wrestling we need to have plenty of young wrestlers in the camp so that they could also be prepared for future national duty," Arshad said.

National wrestlers have ahead a load of international events: the Olympic qualifying rounds, Asian Championships, World Championships, ANOC World Beach Games, Asian Games and South Asian Games.

The country's premier wrestler and the world beach wrestling undisputed hero Mohammad Inam will defend his title in the World Beach Games which will be held in Indonesia in August 2023.

Inam won the title in the inaugural edition held in Doha in 2019. He will need to be in the top 10 in the world rankings if he is to make it to the World Beach Games.

He will need to feature in a couple of qualifying rounds which will help him achieve a slot in top ten which will be enough for him to flex his muscles in the World Beach Games.

Arshad said that he also met with the president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and secretary general Khalid Mehmood and discussed with them the matter of the exclusion of wrestling from the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games.

"They told me that the NOC is writing to the concerned authorities a very solid letter in a couple of days which will carry the whole wrestling story and Pakistan's performances in the discipline in the quadrennial event," Arshad said. "It's unfortunate that wrestling has been excluded from the list. It should be restored as it has a solid history in the Commonwealth Games," said Arshad.

Camp probables: Mohammad Bilal, Inayatullah, Danish Rasheed, Mohammad Inam, Zaman Anwar, Tayyab Raza Awan, Talha Bilal, Nouman Zakaullah, Mohammad Asad, Abdul Rehman, Saifullah Khan, Husham Ali, Haider Ali Butt, Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Shoaib Khalid

Officials: Ghulam Farid, Mohammad Sajjad (both coaches).