Gulfam Joseph first Pakistani to qualify for Paris Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Gulfam Joseph (Army) has become the first Pakistan athlete (shooter) to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 with a stunning performance in the World Championship that saw him finish third in qualification behind the Chinese in Cairo on Saturday.

The talented 10m Air Pistol shooter stunned the world by finishing third in the qualification round and then went on to leave Indian, Ukrainian, and a host of other shooters behind to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Though he fell just short of winning gold, his achievement was enough to earn him the Olympic quota which is considered a great honour for the country.

Joseph has been under the consistent supervision of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the shooting federation of the country. For the second time in running, he is enjoying an Olympic scholarship solely meant for talented athletes.

He stood up to the challenge in Cairo leaving the best and some experienced shooters behind in 10M air pistol event behind for a place in the Paris Olympics.

“Great news for Pakistan sports: Joseph has made the country proud by qualifying for the Paris Olympics. It was the first qualification round and he did not have to wait for the next, cementing his place in the Olympics. Congratulations to the shooting federation and Joseph on the achievement,” Lt Gen (rtd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, said.

He hoped that now when he has two years at his disposal, he would emerge even stronger following his lengthy training. “We have selected him for the scholarship fo a reason and he has proved that he is one of the most talented around,” the POA president said.

Joseph was unlucky to have missed the finals at the Tokyo Olympics despite putting up a solid show.

“I am really excited to see talented Joseph making it to the Paris Olympics,” Javed Lodhi, secretary National Shooting and Rifle Federation said. “The mega event is two years away and Joseph held his nerves to beat the best in World Championship which is a big achievement,” he added.