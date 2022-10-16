Fakhar and Shaheen join team

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman joined the national cricket team in Brisbane late Saturday evening.

Brisbane-based Dr. Shamile Altaf will be with the Pakistan team in Brisbane till Oct 19 as cover for Dr Najeebullah Soomro, who will be on five-day paternity leave.

Dr. Soomro will join the team in Melbourne on Oct 20.

London-based physiotherapist Javed Akhtar Mughal, who worked with Fakhar and Shaheen during their Rehab, will be with the Pakistan squad during the tournament as he is looking after the players who will require constant care during the event. Javed will join the team in Brisbane on October 18.

The team will have an off day on Sunday (today) before Monday’s warm-up match against England.