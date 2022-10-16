Biden’s remarks

US President Joe Biden’s thoughtless remarks regarding Pakistan, at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception, have managed to justifiably outrage nearly all of the political leadership in the country. The ill-timed off-the-cuff comments by the American president came while he was talking about Russia. In a strange segue, Biden decided to pile on Pakistan by calling the country "one of the most dangerous nations in the world...Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” These remarks were not just uncalled for but also could not have come at a worse time – mainly for the PDM government, which now finds itself having to condemn – rightly so – the remarks, defend its foreign policy overtures, and contend with a rather gleeful PTI that has pounced on Biden’s statement saying it is indicative of a failure on the part of Pakistan’s government. At a time when Pakistan has been trying to rebuild ties with the world’s sole superpower after Imran Khan’s popular narrative on a ‘US-backed foreign conspiracy’, this statement may have put diplomatic relations between the two countries in a very difficult position.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has confirmed that Pakistan will demarche US Ambassador Donald Blome while also adding some nuance that the remarks by the American president were made in a less-than-formal setting at a fundraising event. While that may be so, the president’s official transcripts are always released by the White House, making everything he says somewhat 'official'. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded by saying that Pakistan is a most responsible nuclear state and added that such unnecessary and misleading comments should be avoided. On the opposition’s end, PTI Chairman Imran Khan too has condemned the statement – but not without taking the expected and easy potshot at the government, calling it a total failure of the “imported government’s foreign policy” and its claims of a reset of relations with the US. Further adding to the complications are Imran’s ‘concerns’ about the current government “completely compromising our national security”. These are serious allegations, totally unsubstantiated and equally ill-timed.

What Pakistan needs at such moments is a united political front. Politics can wait another day, something the PTI is yet to understand. It is in bad taste to launch an attack against the government when Biden’s comments target the state of Pakistan and not any government. In a more responsible reaction, Bilawal Bhutto has said that security questions, if any, should be raised on the nuclear weapons of India that recently fired a missile into Pakistani territory by accident. There has been no such ‘accident’ when it comes to Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Pakistan under the new government has tried to reset its ties with the US. After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan was treated rather coldly by the superpower. Following Imran Khan’s false allegations regarding the US after the successful vote of no-confidence that ousted his government, the PDM government made many efforts to normalize ties between the two countries. At the same time, Pakistan has maintained its close ties with China and other states the US does not approve of. But the US tilt towards India in the region is quite obvious despite India’s gross human rights violations against its Muslim minority and in Occupied Kashmir. The US wants India on its side to keep China in check, apart from its large economic market. But this should not be done at the cost of such accusations regarding Pakistan. The US is the only country in the world to have used nuclear weapons. Maybe it should look at its own role in the race for nuclear arms. The optics post the PM’s meeting with Biden and Bilawal Bhutto’s diplomatic efforts with the US were promising. Now the US has only created controversy where none should have existed.