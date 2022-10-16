Handle with care

Self-medication is a major issue that often remains ignored. In a country like Pakistan where there are no checks, pharmacies sell medicines without prescriptions. While some over-the-counter painkillers are safe to consume, some people take high doses of these medicines; this has a harmful effect on their health. The excessive use of painkillers often make a person addicted to them, and this ruins his/her life. The healthcare department must come up with strict measures to ensure that over-the-counter painkillers are not being misused.

Maryyum Nusrat

Karachi