Crime and unrest

Karachi has now become a hotspot for street crimes. The reason for this unrest in the city is the rising inflation and unemployment. Many families have no money to afford a single meal in a day. As a result, some people decide to take the law in their hands. The government is responsible for ensuring that every person has access to basic facilities.

It is also responsible for maintaining law and order in the city. It is time the Sindh and federal governments created an action plan for resolving the issues of Karachi. Employment opportunities should be created for the people so that they abandon the life of crimes.

Faqeer Jan

Turbat