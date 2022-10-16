Laudable decision

The federal government has given the go-ahead to import 6.2 million mosquito nets from India. This is a good move by the government in view of the increasing cases of malaria in the flood-affected areas where swarms of mosquitoes look like a black cloud flying low. Hundreds of cases of malaria and other vector-borne diseases are emerging from these areas on a daily basis. This timely decision must be appreciated by all without any bias.

I hope that such decisions may also be taken to import life-saving drugs used in the treatment of diabetes, cancer, asthma and hypertension. These drugs are either short in supply or available at astronomical prices. Band-aids have also surprisingly vanished from the market. I hope that the health minister will consider these issues and make a favourable decision to save patients from their agony and misery.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi