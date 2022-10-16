Apocalyptic floods

It will take years for things to go back to what they were before the 2022 floods hit. The large-scale destruction caused by the floods has turned everything upside down. Thousands of deaths, damage to property, destruction of crops, livestock losses, and the overall deterioration of health condition in the flood-affected areas show that the country will require a long time to make up for the losses.

The recent floods are the most-destructive natural calamity faced by Pakistan. One-third of the country was drowned in flood water, displacing close to 33 million people. The country needs massive support and financial aid for its rehabilitation.

Umaima Hafeez Laghari

Karachi