Plastic problem

Plastic bags are in high demand in Pakistan because of their affordability and lightweight; they are easy to carry and have exceptional durability. But polythene bags are harmful to the environment as they are non biodegradable. They take years to decompose. Also, during their decomposition process, toxic substances are released into the soil. If they are burnt, they cause air pollution. When left unattended, they choke our drainage system.

The government should place a ban on the use of plastic bags. Everyone should stop using them and must use alternatives like paper and jute bags.

Bismah Ashraf

Karachi