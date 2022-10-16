Inquiry initiated against District Central Investigations SP over bribe allegation

The Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) of the Sindh Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against District Central Investigations SP Shahla Qureshi over allegation of giving a ‘clean-chit’ to suspects who had been declared absconders in a kidnapping case.

The departmental inquiry was initiated on the complaint of a man, Ghulam Farooq Mahar. IAB chief Additional IG Farhat Ali Junejo has directed SP Tanveer Alam Odho, the acting inspector general of Sindh police (finance), to conduct the inquiry according to the Sindh Police (E&D) Rules, 1988, and submit specific findings and recommendations within 14 days so that further necessary action could be taken.

“I have assigned the inquiry to SP Tanveer Alam Odho who is a reputable police officer,” Additional IG Junejo said while talking to The News. “He [Odho] will thoroughly investigate the case and submit his findings soon.”

The complainant had accused SP Qureshi for providing relief to suspects involved in a 2018 case of kidnapping of a man, Rana Irshad, within the limits of the Preedy police station.

The SP has been accused of accepting a Rs50 million bribe to drop the names of the suspects from the case. “Rana Irshad, a property dealer in Sukkur, was kidnapped by seven suspects, also property dealers, over a business dispute in 2018 and a kidnapping case was registered at the Preedy police station against these seven suspects,” said the complainant, who is a friend of Shahid, while talking to The News.

As the Preedy police station is located in District South, it does not come in the jurisdiction of SP Qureshi who has been posted in District Central. The case, however, was given to her as the complainants of the kidnapping case were not satisfied with the investigations.

“As our case was not being properly investigated, we appealed to the higher authorities to conduct a transparent inquiry, after which the police high-ups appointed SP Shahla Qureshi to conduct an inquiry,” Mahar said. He alleged that even then the investigation was not conducted properly as the SP used delaying tactics, after which they approached the court and the police high-ups.

“SP Qureshi and Investigation Officer Sarfaraz Khawaja took a Rs50 million bribe to give a clean chit to all the seven suspects – six of whom had been declared absconders and one was on bail,” Mahar claimed, adding that the two police officers also forced a witness to withdraw from the case.

SP Qureshi, however, denied the allegation levelled against her. “I have no link with the investigation of this case and all these allegations are baseless,” she said when asked to comment on the accusation.

The Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) of the Sindh police was established on the order of the Supreme Court in June last year. Additional IG Junejo is the founding chief of the branch, under which thirty-six complaint centres have been working in the province.