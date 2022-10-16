CM pays surprise visits to sites of repair, maintenance works

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday did a physical inspection of repair and maintenance works worth Rs1.25 billion of the roads, sewerage systems and storm water drains damaged by heavy rains in Karachi over the past few months.

On the directives of the CM, 25 projects for patching roads and repairing sewerage systems and storm water drains were launched in the city on September 16, with the completion target of 45 days.

“I need to see the progress on ground. Therefore, I’m paying surprise visits to all the sites of ongoing uplift works,” he told Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and took him along with his entourage.

The CM was also accompanied by Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Special Assistant to the CM Waqar Mehdi and LG Secretary Najam Shah.

The chief executive inspected the development work at Shahrah-e-Liaquat in District South where efforts for the improvement and repair of the road and storm water drain are under way.

The LG minister briefed the CM that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had started development works in the city for Rs230 million and they would be completed within the specific time frame.

He said that a 2.5km portion of the road is being reconstructed in the city, along with the cleaning of the nullah, adding that 90 per cent of the reconstruction work has been completed.

The CM was then driven by the information minister to Chakiwara where the locals gathered and chanted the slogan of ‘Jeay Bhutto’.

The LG minister told the CM that the project to rehabilitate Lyari’s Chakiwara Road had been launched under the Karachi mega development projects on February 22 and it would be completed soon.

On the way, the CM noticed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) central office in Lyari where party workers had gathered to receive him. He visited the office where PPP leader Nabeel Gabol welcomed him.

CM Shah also visited the roads around Aath Chowk where repair and maintenance of the damaged roads is in progress. The locals gathered there met the CM and took selfies with him.

The chief executive directed the LG minister to ensure the quality of the road reconstruction work and the construction of a storm water drain so that rainwater can be easily disposed of from the area.