MQM-P puts off emergency meeting called for deciding if it should leave federal coalition

Due to today’s (Sunday) by-elections and unavailability of some of its leaders, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday put off its emergency meeting that had been called to decide whether or not the party should continue to be part of the ruling coalition in the wake of its failed talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party on amending the local government law in Sindh.

The MQM-P had left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government on condition that the PPP would amend the local government law to empower the mayor and civic bodies. However, no development could be made on the party’s demand in the first six months after the formation of the new coalition government.

On Thursday, the MQM-P resumed talks with the PPP on amending the local government law in a meeting that was chaired by Governor Kamran Tessori. A leader of the MQM-P remarked after the meeting that the party was expecting a breakthrough in a few days as the PPP had agreed in principle to amend the law in the light of the Article 140-A of the constitution.

However, in just one day, the party’s hopes waned, as its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui issued a direction on Friday evening to all the parliamentarians and Sindh Assembly members of the party to leave all their engagements and arrive in Karachi to attend ‘the most important emergency meeting’ of the party on Sunday.

Sources within the party told The News that some of the MNAs and MPAs were out of the country and could not come to the city to attend the meeting. Moreover, due to the by-elections in Malir and Korangi districts, some leaders wanted to put off the meeting, due to which it was postponed.

The sources added that the party, however, could convene the meeting any day after Sunday.

The MQM-P is unhappy with the PPP over non-implementation of the Article 140-A after the Supreme Court orders, delay in reviewing the delimitation of union committees and towns, and failure to devolve powers to the mayor.

MQM-P leaders are of the view that they had inked an agreement with the PPP before joining the current collation government. However, the PPP, despite several reminders, was not ready to act on the agreement.

The MQM-P also believes that the Sindh government has carried out unjust delimitations and made some UCs in sub-urban areas inclusive of 5,000 people while a majority of the UCs in the settled areas have been established with 90,000 people.

On Thursday, Tessori chaired a meeting attended by leaders of both the PPP and MQM-P to discuss changes to be made to the provincial local government law.

A statement issued by the Governor House said that the meeting had made progress on the issue of empowering the municipal agencies of the province in accordance with Article 140-A of the Constitution and directions of the Supreme Court.

MQM-P leader Sadiq Iftikhar, who is also currently a special assistant to the prime minister, had told The News on Thursday that his party expected that the two parties would reach an agreement on amendments to the local government law in two or three days.

However, a leader of the MQM-P told The News that after the meeting in the Governor House, the PPP had declined to amend the local government law according to the MQM-P’s demands, due to which the party had convened an urgent meeting to take a final decision regarding its inclusion on the coalition government.