PPP not holding public meeting on Karsaz tragedy anniversary this year

The PPP is not going to hold its traditional public meeting in Karachi to mark the anniversary of the Karsaz bombing of October 18, 2007, when scores of the PPP’s activists and followers were killed in a twin bombing at Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming rally on Sharea Faisal.

Although no official reason has been given by the PPP for not holding a public meeting in Karachi, which has been an annual event of the party, to commemorate the Karsaz bombing, the ongoing flood emergency and relief work is said to be the reason.

In a statement issued on Saturday, however, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the office-bearers and workers of the party would hold ceremonies at the district level to pray for the people who had lost their lives in the Karsaz tragedy. He said leaders and activists of the PPP would also visit the Karsaz Shuhuda Monument on Sharea Faisal on October 18 to lay floral wreaths to pay homage to the followers of the PPP who had lost their lives while participating in Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming rally.