Dengue kills one more as 222 new cases reported

Dengue fever claimed one more life in Karachi after a woman under treatment at the Dr Ziauddin Hospital in North Nazimabad died due to complications of the vector-borne disease, raising the city’s death toll to 46, officials said on Saturday.

“One more patient, a woman from the Korangi district, died due to complications of dengue fever at the Dr Ziauddin Hospital, raising Sindh’s death toll to 51, of which 46 have died in Karachi alone,” said a Sindh Health Department official.

Independent experts, however, believe that over 200 people have lost their lives due to dengue fever’s complications in Sindh, especially in Karachi where the number of dengue cases is constantly on the rise, but due to under-reporting of the cases and deaths, people are unaware of the severity of the situation.

The authorities claimed that over the past 24 hours 325 people have tested positive for dengue fever in Sindh, of which 222 have tested positive in Karachi alone.

In Karachi, District Central is the most affected area, where 20 people have lost their lives, followed by District East where 12 people have died, while four people each have died in the Korangi and South districts, three in District West, two in District Malir and one in District Keamari.