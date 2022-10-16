Robber killed, five arrested in police ‘encounters’

A suspected robber was killed while five others were arrested in separate police encounters on Saturday.

According to the Site Super Highway police, policemen patrolling the Faqira Goth area saw two armed men looting a citizen at gunpoint. Upon seeing the police, the robbers opened fire on them and tried to escape. In retaliation, the cops also opened fire on them, killing the suspects on the spot, while his companion managed to flee under the cover of fire. The body of the robber was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as Farooq.

Separately, two suspected robbers were arrested after a brief encounter with the Sacchal police near Chandio Chowk. One of the robbers, Waris Munir, got injured during the exchange of fire, while his companion, Nadeem Raheem, remained unhurt.

In another encounter with the Saudabad police, a suspected robber, Wahaj Yasin, was held in an injured condition, while his companion managed to escape. He was taken to the JPMC. Aftab Alam alias Sajan and Mujahid were arrested during separate raids conducted by Shah Latif police. According to SHO Owais Warsi, they were involved in street crimes and drugs business in District Malir, including Shah Latif Town and Quaidabad.