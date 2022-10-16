Water level at Manchhar Lake receding as floodwater going into Indus, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that relief activities of the Sindh government for the flood victims were going on across the province and they would continue till the complete rehabilitation of the affected people.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that water was flowing at a low level in the three barrages of the province.

He added that the water inflow into the Manchhar Lake had been recorded 29,500 cusecs on October 15, and the water body’s level had receded to 115.8 feet as the water discharge from the lake into the Indus River had increased to 37,810 cusecs.

Memon explained that two cuts made in Larkana-Sehwan Bund at it's mile 99 and mile 97 were also discharging 4,550 and 4,600 cusecs into the river respectively.

Regarding relief operations, the provincial minister said 20,424 more families had been delivered ration bags in the last 24 hours. He added that 1,500 families in Badin, 1,913 in Dadu, 1,600 in Matiari, 1,123 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 2,150 in Jacobabad, 4,000 in Larkana, 739 in Kamber-Shahdadkot, 6,900 in Sukkur and 500 families in Shikarpur had been delivered ration bags.

“So far, 1,670,188 families have been delivered ration bags throughout the province,” he said.

The information minister said 3,200 tents and 3,000 cattle mosquito nets had also been distributed among the flood victims during the last 24 hours. He added that 1,000 tents had been handed over to affected people in Dadu, 200 in Tando Allahyar, 1,000 in Kamber-Shahdadkot and 1,000 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

“As many as 616,118 tents, 535,457 plastic tarpaulins, 3,237,345 mosquito nets, 801,666 litres of mineral water, 145,723 cauldrons of cooked food and other items have been provided to the victims since the beginning of relief operations,” Memon said.

He stated that at least 242,558 victims had taken shelter in relief camps and tent cities at present, including 66,939 children and 52,865 women, who were being served two meals a day. He added that 780 people had died and 8,422 others sustained injuries during the recent floods and rains.